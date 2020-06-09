CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. AlphaValue cut shares of CRH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. 420,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CRH has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

