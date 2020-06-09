Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,947.16

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Cubiex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $181,947.16 and $2,312.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.01952271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00178254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00124384 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,673 tokens. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

Cubiex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

