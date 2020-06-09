DEEX (DEEX) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $368,811.20 and $685.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003604 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

