Derrek Weaver Sells 22,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RUSHA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.08. 154,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,745. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 15.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

