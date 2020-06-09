DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPSGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

DPSGY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 63,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

