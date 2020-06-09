Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Emerald Holding Inc. organizes business to business trade shows. The Company operates live events, as well as offers other marketing services, including digital media and print publications. It serves sports, technology, jewelry, construction and other sectors principally in the United States. Emerald Holding Inc., formerly known as Emerald Expositions Events Inc., is based in San Juan Capistrano, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Shares of EEX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 892,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,862. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Emerald Expositions Events has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 200.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 512,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 249,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

