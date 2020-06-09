Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:EDN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 114,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,521. The company has a market cap of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $21.92.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.38 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

