Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) will report sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.19 million. Energy Fuels posted sales of $3.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full year sales of $8.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $17.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.95 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $15.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Fuels.

Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

