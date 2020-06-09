Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoke Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, EVK-001, is in late stage clinical testing which is intended for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis. Evoke Pharma, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Evoke Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.02. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

