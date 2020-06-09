Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $85.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.92 million to $87.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $100.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $374.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPO. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $639,345.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.73. 259,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

