Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO Sells $853,614.30 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXR stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $104.56. 905,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,575. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after buying an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $122,069,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $106,201,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $66,663,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

