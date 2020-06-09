Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.44.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 176,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,696,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,126,000 after purchasing an additional 458,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 64,955 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 806,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after acquiring an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

