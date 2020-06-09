Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Acquires 3,623,340 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623,340 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 0.17% of Comcast worth $273,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,471,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $980,171,000 after purchasing an additional 840,034 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,102,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,411,000 after acquiring an additional 745,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,208 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 13,668,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,627,299. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

