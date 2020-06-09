Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Boosts Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 3.36% of EnPro Industries worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 506,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after buying an additional 300,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,901,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 337,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

NPO stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 87,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

