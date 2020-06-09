Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Buys 5,500 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 128,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.01. 4,319,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

