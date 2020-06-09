Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $273.25 Million Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,240 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.09% of NESTLE S A/S worth $273,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,000,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 359,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,496. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

