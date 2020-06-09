Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $509.26 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 4.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.92% of Booking worth $509,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (down previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $62.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,777.97. 446,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,519.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,714.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

