Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $77.02 Million Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 2.59% of FirstCash worth $77,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in FirstCash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FirstCash by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FirstCash by 93.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The company had a trading volume of 268,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,650. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.76. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.