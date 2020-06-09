Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Invests $254.76 Million in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,343,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,764,000. Koninklijke Philips comprises about 2.2% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 0.71% of Koninklijke Philips at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 831,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,838. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

