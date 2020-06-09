Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Lowers Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,957,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349,857 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.31% of Omnicom Group worth $272,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NYSE:OMC traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,142. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

