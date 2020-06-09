Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Purchases 68,125 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 68,125 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 3.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 3.48% of Quest Diagnostics worth $374,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,260,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,171,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2,950.2% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 423,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 409,692 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after buying an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.37.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,905. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $226,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,531. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.