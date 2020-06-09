Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 101,132 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,057,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,132 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.30% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $81,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,506,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 45,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 4,146,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

