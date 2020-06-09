Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 117,951 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 944,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,951 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $118,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 321,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,984. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.34. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Several analysts have commented on CSL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

