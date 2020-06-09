Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Sells 235,005 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,005 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up 2.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.61% of Dollar Tree worth $279,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 26,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.58. 2,369,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,726. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

