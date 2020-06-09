First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 528,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

