First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,104 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

FCT remained flat at $$11.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 123,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,386. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

