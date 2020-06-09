Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Guy Chiarello Sells 20,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. 5,069,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

