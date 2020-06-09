Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.09). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 660,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,935. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.88. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

