Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. 316,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,987. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $91.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 124,982 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 39.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 240.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

