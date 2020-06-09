Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director Sells $469,235.50 in Stock

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Director D. Keith Mosing sold 177,070 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $469,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D. Keith Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, D. Keith Mosing sold 236,166 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $510,118.56.

On Monday, June 1st, D. Keith Mosing sold 16,431 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $36,148.20.

On Tuesday, May 26th, D. Keith Mosing sold 214,598 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $424,904.04.

On Wednesday, May 20th, D. Keith Mosing sold 114,147 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $234,001.35.

On Monday, May 18th, D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $221,529.45.

On Wednesday, May 13th, D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of Franks International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,101,426.30.

Shares of FI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $625.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.22. Franks International NV has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

