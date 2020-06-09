FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,977 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 6.6% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.20% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 72.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 315,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,008,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $344,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $79,720 and have sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 4,657,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

