Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) is Ibex Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Galmed Pharmaceuticals makes up about 3.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 149,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,471. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.51.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.