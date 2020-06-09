GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of GAP stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 17,032,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,909. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.46.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GAP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

