GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden Sells 5,507 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 285,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GATX by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GATX by 23.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

