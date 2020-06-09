GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden Sells 5,507 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 285,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in GATX by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in GATX by 23.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.