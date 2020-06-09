GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $389,124.56 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GATX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 285,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

