Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Raised by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,713,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,268 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 1.95% of Genpact worth $108,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 68.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,259,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,365,000 after buying an additional 1,732,212 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 10.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 148,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 66.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $188,832.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 721,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,443. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Genpact had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $923.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.