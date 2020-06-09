Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Greenlane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.05. 263,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,877. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.