Guess? (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $14.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GES. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.76. 1,649,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,498. Guess? has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

