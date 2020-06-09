Head-To-Head Contrast: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) versus Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

This table compares Waterstone Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterstone Financial 16.62% 9.41% 1.80% PDL Community Bancorp -13.05% 0.52% 0.08%

This table compares Waterstone Financial and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterstone Financial $210.49 million 1.96 $35.90 million $1.37 11.64 PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 3.35 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial and PDL Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterstone Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.26%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. The company also provides transaction deposit, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; construction and land loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, it invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates 11 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 11 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.