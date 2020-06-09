HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.58.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,414. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.88. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 104,944 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

