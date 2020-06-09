Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,886 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Home Depot worth $1,291,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.76. 3,486,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,925. The company has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.