Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,837,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196,321 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.3% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $379,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after purchasing an additional 986,782 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

NYSE HON traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,676,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,623. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

