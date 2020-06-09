Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 274,218 Shares

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,192.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 1,236,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.