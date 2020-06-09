Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc Sells 274,218 Shares

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,192.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78.
  • On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $3,929,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. 1,236,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 298,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 81,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit