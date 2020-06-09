Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $4,028,538.78 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $3,446,920.26.
- On Wednesday, May 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $3,929,250.00.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,341. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hostess Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
