Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth Sells 18,800 Shares

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HURN stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 133,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,812. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

