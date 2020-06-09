HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $59.94 million and $15.37 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00013712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bithumb, OKEx and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.01952036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00178076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00045162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00124390 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,644,943 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Allcoin, TOPBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Huobi, EXX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

