Ibex Investors LLC Has $103,000 Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,998 shares during the quarter. Livent accounts for about 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Livent in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 2,054,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,617. Livent Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

