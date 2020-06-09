ImageCoin (IMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $505,657.10 and approximately $1.28 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 9,218,351 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

