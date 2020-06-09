Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells 22,855 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Bryan Smith sold 400 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. 2,492,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

