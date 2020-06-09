Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 5,952 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director John L. Jr. Klinck sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $505,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,546.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. 578,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

